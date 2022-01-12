Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Stratasys posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $56.95.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

