Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.84. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 347,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

