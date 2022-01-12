Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWW. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 446,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $3,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

