Analysts Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of ($1.88) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

FUN stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.02. 107,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,458. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.14. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.