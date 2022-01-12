Analysts Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clene by 47.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 7.6% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 3,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,310. Clene has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

