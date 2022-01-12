Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $142.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $533.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $706.01 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 304,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

