Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.87.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.