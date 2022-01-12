Analysts Issue Forecasts for UWM Holdings Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of UWMC opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in UWM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UWM by 24.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

