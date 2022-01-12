Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.31.

TSE:T opened at C$29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.63. The company has a market cap of C$40.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$30.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

