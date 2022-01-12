Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $91.29

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.29.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 17,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,223. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $93.66.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
