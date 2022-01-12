Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $91.29

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,714,104 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 17,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,223. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

