Analysts Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $47.31

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. 300,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $743.40 million, a PE ratio of -40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.