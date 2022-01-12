Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $64.22

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 33,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,881. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.