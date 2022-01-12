Analysts Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $83.33

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.
DDAIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
Shares of Daimler stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
