Analysts Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $83.33

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

DDAIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

