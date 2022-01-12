Analysts Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $5,386,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

