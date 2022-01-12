Analysts Set Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Target Price at $16.25

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

