Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $50.33

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of LAZ traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,902. Lazard has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

