Analysts Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) PT at $26.00

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 275,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $830.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

