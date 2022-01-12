Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Target Price at $156.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.33. 23,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

