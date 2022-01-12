Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) PT at $44.67

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 40.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $238,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $5,793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter worth $129,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

