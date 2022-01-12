Analysts Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Price Target at €12.27

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($13.94).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

EPA:ORA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €9.69 ($11.01). 7,827,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.51. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

