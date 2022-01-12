Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Target Price at $50.00

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGPYY shares. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

SGPYY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. 10,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,512. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

