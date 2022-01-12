Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price at $29.40

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

