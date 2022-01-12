Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) PT at $50.90

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $81,000. Amundi bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 454,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

