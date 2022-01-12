Analysts Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 923.75

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 891.25 ($12.10).

A number of research firms have commented on WKP. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.11) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.10) to GBX 920 ($12.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WKP traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 829 ($11.25). 238,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 827.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 858.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 698 ($9.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($13.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

