Analyzing Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and Nutra Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Nutra Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.70 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 405.86 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charlie’s.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Nutra Pharma on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Nutra Pharma

Nutra Pharma Corp. operates as a bio pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies & homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, autoimmune and infectious diseases. Its products are Cobroxin, which is used for an over-the-counter pain reliever designed to treat moderate to severe chronic pain and Nyloxin Extra Strength, which is used for stronger versions of Cobroxin. The company was founded on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

