Andrew Kirkman Purchases 71 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.81 ($203.35).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 71 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($204.32).

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($203.99).

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.88) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 213.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.74. The stock has a market cap of £863.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.94) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.73) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

