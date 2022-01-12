Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $18.94. Antero Resources shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 93,299 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.