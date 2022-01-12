Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

AIRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

