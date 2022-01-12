Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were down 5.3% on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $112.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.14. Approximately 8,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 595,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APLS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

