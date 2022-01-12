AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $116.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

Shares of APP opened at $84.00 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,309,192 shares of company stock valued at $762,056,431. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AppLovin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

