Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $37.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,964 shares of company stock worth $11,717,021 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apria by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apria by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 370,519 shares during the period.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

