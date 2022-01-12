Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADM. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.92.

NYSE:ADM opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $70.57.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

