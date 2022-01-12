Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156.01 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $156.01 million and $3.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,397,251 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

