Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the first-quarter of fiscal 2022 have been declining over the past month. Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. The company is seeing higher costs for butane due to a spike in natural gas costs. Butane is expected to remain a significant part of its raw material inflation in fiscal 2022. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. It expects these issues to continue over the near term. Higher costs associated with these headwinds might hurt its margins. China’s energy use restrictions may also potentially impact the company’s plant operations in fiscal 2022. The company’s high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

