ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Raised to SEK 262 at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.
Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
