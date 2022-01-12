ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Raised to SEK 262 at Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

