ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading 0.4% Higher

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.21. Approximately 3,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

