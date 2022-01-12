Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.