Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,291.0 days.
Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Atlas Arteria has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
