Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,291.0 days.

Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Atlas Arteria has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

