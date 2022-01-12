Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

NYSE ATC opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

