AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,588 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 500,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 219.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.