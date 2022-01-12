AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEYE. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,794. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

