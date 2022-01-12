Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Trading Up 4.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 447,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,086,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

