Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Austal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal Ltd. engages in the design and construction of customized aluminum commercial and defense vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Australia, USA, and Asia. The Australia segment manufactures commercial and defense vessels for markets worldwide, excluding the USA and provides training and on-going support and maintenance for vessels.

