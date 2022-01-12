AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of AutoNation worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AutoNation by 24.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 278.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 311.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AN. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,626 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

