Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 249,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 688,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A number of analysts have commented on CBWTF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 55.54%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

