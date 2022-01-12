Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 137,900 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 137,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,165,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,917,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.