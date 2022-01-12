Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,015,000 after buying an additional 2,420,222 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $92,170,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 156,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. Avantor has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

