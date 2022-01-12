Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,566,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,252 shares during the period. Avantor makes up 3.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Avantor were worth $104,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock worth $16,117,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

