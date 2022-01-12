AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVEVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

