Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 877 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $2,093,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,603.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $7,369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $129,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

